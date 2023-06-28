Three Home Runs Haunt Bowie in Narrow Defeat to Somerset

BOWIE, MD - Despite 5.1 scoreless frames from the bullpen, the Bowie Baysox fell to the Somerset Patriots 3-1 to open the second half of the Eastern League season on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Baysox left-handed starter Cade Povich ran into early issues with the home run ball, as three solo shots did all the damage for the Patriots. Tyler Hardman launched a solo shot to dead center field to lead off the top of the second, before going back-to-back with Everson Periera to start off the top of the fourth inning. Povich (L, 5-7) would then walk the next three hitters in the fourth to load the bases with no outs. He managed a flyout and strikeout to keep the bases loaded with two outs, but was then lifted after firing 91 pitches, walking four and striking out five. Right-hander Tyler Burch would prevent any further blemish to the line of Povich, picking up a strikeout to strand the bases loaded.

Offensively, the Baysox got going in the second, against the Patriots' right-handed starter Yoendrys Gomez. Greg Cullen led off the frame with a single, before being plated on a two-out single from Anthony Servideo to tie the game at one. Gomez would only go three frames for Somerset, but Bowie struggled to push any additional runs across against the Patriots' bullpen. Left-hander Edgar Barclay (W, 2-0) notched 2.2 scoreless innnings, striking out five, scattering three hits and a walk in the process. Right-hander Danny Watson pitched a perfect inning and a third, striking out a pair. Fellow right-handers Zac Houston and Alex Mauricio (S, 4) pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth respectively.

Baysox bats stalled at crucial moments on Wednesday, as Bowie had the leadoff man reached in four frames and stranded eight runners overall on the night, going 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

It was an inspired effort from the Baysox bullpen, who, despite four walks, allowed just three hits and struck out 10 combined batters through 5.1 scoreless innings between three releivers. Burch struck out a season-high five on a pair of hits through 2.1 innings. Right-hander Nolan Hoffman struck out three through his two frames, before righty Keegan Gillies worked around a pair of walks and struck out the side in a scoreless top of the ninth.

Bowie made it interesting late. Servideo doubled with two outs in the ninth and was plated on an RBI single from Tim Susnara, but the rally would end there, as Jud Fabian went down on strikes to end the contest.

The loss drops the Baysox record to 31-39 this season and 0-1 in the second half. Bowie is set to continue its six-game set with Somerset on Thursday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George's Stadium.

