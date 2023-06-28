Yard Goats Drop Opener of Second Half on Road

Binghamton, NY- The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-0 in the first game of the Eastern League's second half on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Mets prospect Christian Scott fired seven scoreless innings and Daison Acosta and William Woods finished the three-hit shutout. Hunter Goodman and Grant Lavine each had a double for the Yard Goats who return to Dunkin' Park on July 4th. Yard Goats starter Case Williams pitched well in five innings and had five strikeouts. Williams and relievers Stephen Jones, and Austin Kitchen combined for 10 strikeouts.

The game was scoreless over the first four innings with Hartford starter Case Williams and Binghamton starter Christian Scott dominant on the hill. The Rumble Ponies scored two runs in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Agustin Ruiz led off the inning with a walk and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hayden Singer. Jose Mena scored on a two-out single by Wyatt Young, making it 2-0 Rumble Ponies.

The Yard Goats had a leadoff single by Julio Carreras in the third inning, and runners at first and second base in the fourth inning after a two-out double by Hunter Goodman but Scott pitched out of trouble. He struck out six batters over seven scoreless innings.

Binghamton added a run in the eighth inning on another two-out hit, as Ruiz singled home Young to make it 3-0 Rumble Ponies.

The Yard Goats continue the series in Binghamton on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. LHP Joe Rock will pitch for the Yard Goats and RHP Dom Hamel will pitch for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday, July 4th (6:10 PM vs New Hampshire) in a game that will feature a Patriotic Firework display following the contest.

