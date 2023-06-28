Flying Squirrels' Independence Day Celebration Sold Out

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels' Independence Day celebration at The Diamond on July 4 has sold out, the team announced on Wednesday.

Tickets are still available for the remaining games of next week's homestand, including games with postgame fireworks shows on Thursday, July 6 and Saturday, July 8.

"The Fourth of July at The Diamond has been a family tradition for generations in the Richmond region," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We are excited about another sellout crowd for this holiday celebration, and also for the other five games in next week's homestand as we usher in the second half of the season making memories at The Diamond."

With one of the region's largest fireworks shows, the Flying Squirrels have sold out their July 4 games in all 13 seasons since the franchise's first year in 2010.

For the Fourth of July game on Tuesday, the ballpark gates will open at 5 p.m. First pitch for the Flying Squirrels and Bowie Baysox is set for 6:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A and Abilene Motor Express will follow the game.

The homestand continues on Wednesday night with an evening of tickets, jumps and entertainment with the Dynamo Dogs. It is also Wine & K9s Night with $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. plus you can bring your dog to the ballpark.

On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels will celebrate UVA Night with post-game In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by YMCA of Greater Richmond. Friday is Grateful Fans Night featuring a tie-dye tank top giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers.

More In-Your-Face Fireworks will follow Saturday night's game on Glow Night presented by Duke's Mayo. The first 2,500 fans of all ages will go home with a glowing foam finger.

The homestand concludes on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. with a patriotic youth T-shirt giveaway presented by Lidl for the first 1,000 fans ages 14 and younger. Bring your glove and play catch on the field from 12:45-1:05 p.m. presented by Nesquik. After the game, kids ages 14 and under are invited to run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

For tickets or more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

