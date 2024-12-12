Owen Sound Stops Storm

December 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm fall 6-4 to the Owen Sound Attack.

Vilmer Alriksson opened up the scoring with a one-timer on the man advantage assisted by Charlie Paquette and Lev Katzin. Owen Sound responded with three goals in the first half of the second period before Vilmer Alriksson found the back of the net off a rebounded shot from Max Namestnikov. Owen Sound added to their lead minutes later. Charlie Paquette got one back with his seventh of the season in the final seconds of the middle frame. Quinn Beauchesne's third of the season would tie the game at the midway point of the third period but it wasn't enough. Owen Sound potted two more goals to defeat the Storm for the first time this season.

Click here for full game summary.

Up Next...

The Storm return to the Sleeman Centre for the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters game as the Memorial Cup champions the Saginaw Spirit come to town for the first time this season. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.