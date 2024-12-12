Spitfires Score Five-Unanswered to Down Otters

Windsor, Ontario - Four-straight games away from home would lead into the final road game of the 2024 calendar year for the Erie Otters, as they would make their first trip of the season to the WFCU Centre. Facing off against a high-level, consistent Windsor Spitfires team, Erie would look to build off what went well in a long weekend road trip up north against Eastern Conference foes. In this final game away from home in the year, a terrific goaltending battle of Joey Costanzo (WSR) and Noah Erliden (ER) would headline Windsor's Goaltender Appreciation Night.

A strong start for the Erie Otters in the first period would be highlighted early on from the offense. Pano Fimis (11) would drive the net front and beat Costanzo to the back of the net for the period's only goal to put Erie up 1-0 just 2:17 in. Erie would take the only penalty of the period, successfully killing it off and continuing their momentum from there. Despite a lower-shot period - just 15 total - Erie would lead in shots 8-7 and take their lead into intermission one.

The tables would turn in the second frame, as the Windsor Spitfires would come out swinging in the middle period with a 15-11 shot differential. Despite the difference, Noah Erliden would be able to stop nearly everything that came his way. However, it would be in the final :39 of the second where AJ Spellacy (9) would beat Erliden on a breakaway. With this last-minute goal, the Spitfires would knot things up at 1-1, and take a smidge of momentum into the final frame. Windsor would lead in shots through 40, 22-19.

As fate would have it, the final minute goal of period two would prove to be a swing of the pendulum to the favor of the Spitfires on home ice. Windsor would score four-unanswered goals in the third period alone - part of a 16-6 shot differential in the frame - from Liam Greentree (19 [GWG], 20 [ENG]), AJ Spellacy (10), and JC Lemiuex (5) to down the Otters by a 5-1 final score. This would be Windsor's first win of the season over Erie. Both teams would finish unsuccessful on the power play.

The shorter week for the Erie Otters come to a close on Saturday night for the team's annual Winter Wonderland Night against the Saginaw Spirit. Erie will wear specialty, ugly sweater-themed jerseys during the night, and in the first intermission, the team will host its fourth-annual Charity Sock Toss to benefit Community Shelter Services. Fans are encouraged to bring new, packaged socks to throw on the ice. This is the first time Erie has hosted American foe Saginaw this season.

