Spitfires Explode in Third, Win 5-1 over Erie

December 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Otters were in town for goalie appreciation night on Thursday. Erie came into the game 4 th in the Western conference and 2 nd in their division. They have gone 2-3 in their last 5 games. The Spitfires on the other hand have collected 3 wins and 2 losses in their last five games and sit 2 nd in the Western Conference and first in the West Division. On Thursday, the Spitfires were able to take the pace to the Otters in the third period and were able to win 5-1.

In the first period, it was a close battle as both teams were tightly checking the other. The Otters were able to take the lead just 2:17 into this one. A lapse in defensive coverage and Fimis would score his 11 th of the season. The Spitfires would have a powerplay opportunity but fail to convert. The shots were 8-7 in favour of the Otters after 20 minutes.

In the second period, it would be quite the same story. A tight checking affair as both goalies were playing extremely well. Both teams had a powerplay opportunity and both failed to convert. Late in the period, the Spitfires were able to tie the game. Off a defensive zone faceoff won by Abraham, Cristoforo would throw up an alley-oop pass to Spellacy as he turned on the jets and went in and scored his 9 th of the year. The scoreboard was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes and shots were now 22-19 in favour of the Spitfires.

In the third period, the Spitfires offence would explode and score four unanswered goals by Greentree twice, Spellacy and Lemieux. Thus powering the Spitfires to a 5-1 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday in London, puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm. The Spitfires return home on Saturday for the back to back of the weekend series vs London. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.