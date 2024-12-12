Bryant Scores in Overtime as Petes Beat Generals 4-3 at Home

December 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes defenceman Martin Matejicek and goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Oshawa Generals

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, December 12, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Oshawa Generals at the PMC in front of their ninth sold-out crowd of the season for Rivalry Night presented by Brant Basics. Gavin Bryant scored in overtime to give the Petes their fourth straight win at home, beating the Generals by a score of 4-3.

Martin Matejicek led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist, while Braydon McCallum picked up two assists. Jonathan Melee, Colin Fitzgerald, and Gavin Bryant all scored, as Blake Gowan and Aiden Young each had an assist. Easton Rye stopped 34/37 for his fourth straight win.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (6:15) - Jonathan Melee (10), Assist - Braydon McCallum (7)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (4:28) - Colin Fitzgerald (6), Assist - Blake Gowan (4)

Oshawa Goal (9:39) - Zackary Sandhu (6), Assists - Shawn Costello (1), Harrison Franssen (2)

Peterborough Goal (12:56) - Martin Matejicek (3), Assist - Aiden Young (7)

Third Period:

Oshawa Goal (3:13) - Luke Torrance (12), Assists - Matthew Buckley (15), Lauri Sinivuori (11)

Oshawa Goal (9:29) - Colby Barlow (15), Assists - Luca Marrelli (27), Luke Torrance (21)

Overtime Period:

Peterborough Goal (:49) - Gavin Bryant (6), Assists - Martin Matejicek (7), Braydon McCallum (8)

The Petes are back in action on December 13, when they travel to the Nation's Capital for a Friday night battle with the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at TD Place. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

