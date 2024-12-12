Weekend Preview: December 13-14

December 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts enter the weekend riding a four-game win streak and start the weekend off on the road.

Friday, December 13th at Brantford:

The Colts will look to continue their winning ways Friday night in Brantford for the second visit there of the season. The Colts will be without Beau Akey and Cole Beaudoin as they are away at Hockey Canada's World Junior camp. Beau Jelsma played the overtime hero the last time the Colts travelled to Brantford on November 13th in a 3-2 victory, the Colts lead the season series 2-0. Brantford currently sits sixth in the Eastern conference.

Saturday, December 14th vs Ottawa:

The Colts and 67's will faceoff once again this week but the matchup will see the Colts have the home ice. The two teams met last Sunday in the now famous "teddy tussle" in the nation's capital which saw the Colts edge out a 2-1 victory, Grayson Tiller scoring the game-winner. Ottawa currently is on the outside of the playoffs but is only one point back of the Battalion for 8th. The Colts boast a 9-3-0-0 home record and will look to use the typical sold-out Saturday night crowd to their advantage.

