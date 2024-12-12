Hounds Partner with Sault Ste. Marie Special Olympics in 'Greyhounds Guardians' Program

December 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club, under the guidance and initiation of Head Coach John Dean, are extremely pleased to announce the launch of a program offered through the Greyhounds' recently established Hound Power Inc. non-profit, integrating the Ontario Hockey League club with athletes and associates from Sault Ste. Marie Special Olympics.

Sault Ste. Marie Special Olympics (Northeastern District) encompasses individuals from across the Algoma District.

"We're excited to partner with Special Olympics and hit the ice with athletes who love the game as much as we do" stated Dean.

Through the new venture - 'Greyhounds Guardians' - players and staff of the Greyhounds will work over three months with typical and Atypical athletes to teach and expand their skills and understanding of the game of hockey through a sequence of practices involving the two groups.

This year's participants will range in age of 10 to 63 years of age and were mutually chosen from a broad spectrum taking into consideration the applicants ability, economic background and geographical location to be as inclusive and make the program as rewarding as possible in its first season.

Greyhounds staff and players will work with the participants during eleven (11) practice sessions including their inaugural event that was held earlier this week.

Other practices will take place on January 6, January 13, January 21, February 4, February 11, February 19, February 25, March 3, March 10 and March 17.

The program will conclude with the Inaugural 'Game Night Experience' on Wednesday, March 5th at 4 PM.

On this date two teams - each consisting of half Greyhounds players and half members of Special Olympics will take to the GFL Memorial Gardens ice in a friendly competition.

The game will resemble an OHL experience with formal warm-up, three periods, officials and PA announcers.

All practices and the game night experience will be open to the general public and aspiring participants.

Further expanded details for spectator involvement will be released in the future.

"The opportunity that this unified sport offers, goes way beyond the technical aspects of hockey. It provides these athletes, coaches, support staff and our community the chance to foster an inclusive society that embraces our differences and celebrates our successes" stated Joann Harman, Community Co-Ordinator for Sault Ste. Marie Special Olympics.

The 'Greyhounds Guardians' program supported by Hound Power Inc. is a proud co-ordination between the Soo Greyhounds and Sault Ste. Marie Special Olympics focused on creating opportunity and building bonds within both user groups in our community for the present and the future.

Further participation opportunities will arise after this inaugural season and both groups encourage those interested to reach out to info@soogreyhounds.com to express their interest.

