Generals Complete Third Period Comeback; Lose to Petes in Overtime

December 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals visited their rival Peterborough Petes tonight and fell short in overtime after completing a third-period comeback.

The Generals did not get off to a hot start. They allowed a shorthanded goal on their first powerplay, giving the Petes a 1-0 lead. Oshawa had their fair share of chances in the rest of the first period, outshooting Peterborough 12-8.

The Petes got off to a hot start in the second period, scoring just under a minute into the period. Thankfully for the Generals, the puck exited the zone on the play, so upon review, it was called no goal due to offside. But that did not stop the Petes. 4:38 into the period, they made it 2-0 on a goal from Colin Fitzgerald.

Zach Sandhu answered with a shot from the point that made its way through bodies in front and into the back of the net, narrowing the league to one. That one-goal deficit was quickly made to two again as the Petes struck with 7:04 left in period number two. The shots were even in the second period at 13 a side, but Peterborough found the back of the net an extra time.

The third was the Generals' best period. A powerplay goal from Luke Torrance 3:13 into the frame, followed by another goal on the man advantage by Colby Barlow six minutes later, tied the game at three. No team was able to solve the other goaltender, forcing overtime for the third time between these teams this season.

On this go around, Oshawa got the short end of the stick as Peterborough's Gavin Bryant won the game 4-3 49 seconds into overtime.

The Generals will return home tomorrow and play their first game against the North Bay Batallion of the season.

