Gens Head East to Take on Petes

December 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head east to take on their rivals the Peterborough Petes in a Thursday night showdown.

Oshawa made a big change this week as Interim Head Coach Brad Malone makes his debut as the big boss on the bench. The Generals are one of the top teams in the league once again as they sit first in the East Division and second in the Eastern Conference.

Peterborough still going through a rebuild after their OHL Championship in 2023. The Petes are last in the OHL with 15 points and five wins to their name, however, four of their five wins have come in the teams last 10 games.

The last time these two teams hit the ice against each other it was the Gens coming away with a 4-3 shootout win.

It was not the fashion that they were looking to do it in but the Generals skated away with the win partly in thanks to Calum Ritchie who pulled off a mesmerizing move in the shootout to get it done.

Catch all the action on CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 PM.

After that the Gens return home to the TCC for two games this weekend.

