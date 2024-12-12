Peter Legostaev Commits to the Colts

The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the signing of 2023 draft selection Peter Legostaev to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Legostaev was selected in the 6th round 107th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the Smiths Falls Bears U18 program. The 6.02 and 194lb centre hails from Ottawa, ON and is currently playing for the Brockville Braves (CCHL) in which he has registered 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games this season. Legostaev suited up for the Smith Falls Jr. Bears (EOJHL) last season, leading the team with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) across 40 games.

"Peter has continued to develop and has improved every time we watch him play. He's a player who has a strong knack for finding the puck and is always putting himself in a strong position. He's taken a big step in his development this season in Brockville and we're looking forward to helping him continue that." Commented Head Coach & GM, Marty Williamson.

The Barrie Colts would like to welcome Peter and his family to Colts Country.

