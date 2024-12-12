Spirit Announce Monthly Radio Show "Rinkside"

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit are pleased to announce the launch of "Rinkside," a monthly radio show featuring coaches, management, and players. Spirit broadcaster Dillon Clark will host the show on 100.5 FM WSGW along side longtime local radio host Art Lewis.

Episodes of "Rinkside" will be broadcast live from the Sawmill Golf Club on select Tuesdays at 6pm. The show's debut episode is set for Tuesday, December 17th. The Sawmill will run happy hour food and drink prices for all fans in attendance.

Additional dates for "Rinkside" will be January 21st, February 18th, and March 18th, all live on WSGW at 6pm.

Stay tuned for the debut episode's guest list. The Sawmill Golf Club can be found at 19 Sawmill Blvd in Saginaw.

