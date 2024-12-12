Spirit Announce Monthly Radio Show "Rinkside"
December 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit are pleased to announce the launch of "Rinkside," a monthly radio show featuring coaches, management, and players. Spirit broadcaster Dillon Clark will host the show on 100.5 FM WSGW along side longtime local radio host Art Lewis.
Episodes of "Rinkside" will be broadcast live from the Sawmill Golf Club on select Tuesdays at 6pm. The show's debut episode is set for Tuesday, December 17th. The Sawmill will run happy hour food and drink prices for all fans in attendance.
Additional dates for "Rinkside" will be January 21st, February 18th, and March 18th, all live on WSGW at 6pm.
Stay tuned for the debut episode's guest list. The Sawmill Golf Club can be found at 19 Sawmill Blvd in Saginaw.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024
- Spitfires Explode in Third, Win 5-1 over Erie - Windsor Spitfires
- Generals Complete Third Period Comeback; Lose to Petes in Overtime - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Score Five-Unanswered to Down Otters - Erie Otters
- Bryant Scores in Overtime as Petes Beat Generals 4-3 at Home - Peterborough Petes
- Weekend Preview: December 13-14 - Barrie Colts
- Spirit Announce Monthly Radio Show "Rinkside" - Saginaw Spirit
- Peter Legostaev Commits to the Colts - Barrie Colts
- Hounds Partner with Sault Ste. Marie Special Olympics in 'Greyhounds Guardians' Program - Soo Greyhounds
- Gens Head East to Take on Petes - Oshawa Generals
- Owen Sound Stops Storm - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Four Points from Misa Lead Spirit Past Storm, 7-6
- Memorial Cup Champ Zayne Parekh Makes his Case to be a Part of Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors
- Spirit Make Season's First Trip to Guelph Friday Night
- Spirit Announce Monthly Radio Show "Rinkside"
- Spirit Comeback Falls Short in Windsor Sunday