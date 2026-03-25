Owen Damm with a Stunner at the Death!

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Owen Damm scored a late winner and notched an assist after Kalil ElMedkhar and Remi Cabral had also found the net as FC Tulsa took a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC.







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