Owen Damm with a Stunner at the Death!
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Owen Damm scored a late winner and notched an assist after Kalil ElMedkhar and Remi Cabral had also found the net as FC Tulsa took a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC.
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