USL FC Tulsa

Owen Damm with a Stunner at the Death!

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video


Owen Damm scored a late winner and notched an assist after Kalil ElMedkhar and Remi Cabral had also found the net as FC Tulsa took a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026


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