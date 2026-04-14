WNBA Minnesota Lynx

Olivia Miles Is Headed to Minnesota as the No. 2 Pick!

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video


Olivia Miles is headed to the Minnesota Lynx as the No. 2 pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Managament SPY!

Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central