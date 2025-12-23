Oklahoma City Blue vs. Long Island Nets - Game Highlights
Published on December 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
Check out the Oklahoma City Blue Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 22, 2025
- Second Half Run Powers Skyforce over Go-Go in 116-103 Victory - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Iowa Wolves Blow out Westchester Knicks 132-104 in Second Game of Winter Showcase - Iowa Wolves
- Osceola Magic Split Winter Showcase Games with Win over Capitanes - Osceola Magic
- Long Island Earns First Regular Season Win Behind 40 Points from Ben Saraf - Long Island Nets
- Windy City Finishes NBA G League Winter Showcase 1-1 with Narrow Loss to Rip City - Windy City Bulls
- Austin Spurs to Host Hispanic Heritage Night on January 2 - Austin Spurs
- Austin Spurs to Host Harry Potter Night on December 27 - Austin Spurs
- Skyhawks Fall at the Buzzer to Motor City Cruise, 113-112 - College Park Skyhawks
- Legends Drop Regular Season Openerto College Park at Winter Showcase - Texas Legends
- Legends Fall to Blue Coats in Winter Showcase Finale - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma City Blue Stories
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2025-26 Season Schedule
- Blue Wins Season-Opener Versus Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Roster
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule