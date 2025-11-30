Oklahoma City Blue vs. Austin Spurs - Game Highlights
Published on November 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
Check out the Oklahoma City Blue Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 30, 2025
- Maine Celtics Win 6th Straight Game - Maine Celtics
- Taylor Funk's Career Night Powers the San Diego Clippers Past the South Bay Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Santa Cruz Warriors Suffer 133-103 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stars Earn Largest Win Of Season Vs. Warriors To Close Out Doubleheader - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma City Blue Stories
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2025-26 Season Schedule
- Blue Wins Season-Opener Versus Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Roster
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule