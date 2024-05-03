OKC Wins Over Bees, 5-2

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club pitched eight shutout innings in a 5-2 win against the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City built a 5-0 lead before the Bees broke through with two runs in the ninth inning. OKC (18-12) scored in the first inning on a RBI single by Andre Lipcius. A sacrifice fly by Hunter Feduccia in the fourth inning boosted OKC to a 2-0 lead. Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the seventh inning and went on to score three runs without a hit, including two via wild pitches and a third on a passed ball to extend to a 5-0 lead. The Bees (10-19) ended the shutout in the ninth inning by scoring two runs on back-to-back RBI singles.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City won a second consecutive game and took a 2-1 lead in the six-game series against Salt Lake.

-Six Oklahoma City pitchers combined to hold the Bees without a run over eight innings and to two total runs - the lowest run total by an OKC opponent since a 7-1 road win April 12 in Round Rock...OKC's pitching staff also recorded 13 strikeouts for its highest total since April 23 in Albuquerque (13 K's).

- Elieser Hernandez (3-1) pitched 5.0 shutout innings to earn the win. He entered the game in the second inning and allowed three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

- Blake Treinen opened the game and made the fifth appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment. He retired all three batters he faced with two strikeouts, throwing 11 pitches (nine strikes).

-Pitcher Michael Petersen entered the game with one out in the ninth inning and retired both batters he faced for his first save of 2024. He has not yielded a run in 12 of his 13 appearances this season, giving up a total of two runs and seven hits over 12.1 innings with 17 strikeouts

-Andre Lipcius led OKC with two hits, going 2-for-3 with a RBI, walk and scored a run. Over his last nine games, Lipcius is 16-for-40 with four homers, a triple, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and six multi-hit games.

-Kody Hoese extended his hitting streak to eight games with a hit and run scored and is 11-for-34 (.324) during the streak, which is the longest current streak by an OKC player.

-OKC's stretch of eight straight games with a home run came to an end as OKC did not hit a home run for the first time since April 21 against Sacramento in OKC. OKC had hit 19 homers over the previous eight games...OKC also did not register an extra-base hit for the second time this season and first time since April 11 in Round Rock.

-Thursday's game started after a 30-minute delay due to rain in the area. The weather delay was OKC's second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.

Next Up : The series between Oklahoma City and Salt Lake continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with Friday Night Fireworks presented by OU Health to follow the game. Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets . Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

