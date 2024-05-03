Reno Silenced in 8-0 Loss to Las Vegas

May 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Summerlin, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-17) were shut out in Thursday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators (15-15), the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in an 8-0 loss at Las Vegas Ballpark. This marks the first time Reno has been shut out since April 9th, 2024, when they faced the Tacoma Rainiers.

The Aces offense was only able to gather four hits in the contest.

Reno will look to get back into the win column in Friday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark, with the first pitch scheduled at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Ronaldo Hernandez: 1-for-3, 1 2B * Andres Chaparro: 1-for-3, 1 BB

After the series in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field and begin their May home schedule with a six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 7th, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

