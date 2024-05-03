Reno Silenced in 8-0 Loss to Las Vegas
May 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Summerlin, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-17) were shut out in Thursday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators (15-15), the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in an 8-0 loss at Las Vegas Ballpark. This marks the first time Reno has been shut out since April 9th, 2024, when they faced the Tacoma Rainiers.
The Aces offense was only able to gather four hits in the contest.
Reno will look to get back into the win column in Friday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark, with the first pitch scheduled at 7:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
* Ronaldo Hernandez: 1-for-3, 1 2B * Andres Chaparro: 1-for-3, 1 BB
After the series in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field and begin their May home schedule with a six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 7th, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2024
- OKC Wins Over Bees, 5-2 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Chihuahuas Fall to Space Cowboys, 8-5 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Reno Silenced in 8-0 Loss to Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Bats Rally For Five-Run Comeback Against The Chihuahuas - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Rainiers Shut Out By River Cats - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Reno Silenced in 8-0 Loss to Las Vegas
- Reno Aces to Host Nevada Wolf Pack Football vs. Local Law Enforcement Charity Softball Game at Greater Nevada Field
- Chaparro's Slugfest Not Enough, Reno Swept in Double Header vs Las Vegas
- May 10 Reno Aces Game to Celebrate Local Veteran and Liver Transplant Recipient's Second Chance at Life
- Micheladas Offense Ignites in the Desert with 10-6 Win Over the Reyes de Plata