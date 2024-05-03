Comeback Falls Short for Bees in Oklahoma City

May 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club on Thursday evening by a score of 5-2. The Bees were scoreless through the first eight frames and managed to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but couldn't complete the five-run comeback.

Oklahoma City scratched the first run across in the first inning for the second straight game as Andre Lipcius lined a two-out RBI single to center field. Oklahoma City doubled its lead in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hunter Feduccia, plating Lipcius. Chaos ensued on the mound for Salt Lake reliever Adam Kolarek as wild pitches on back-to-back batters with the bases loaded extended Oklahoma City's lead to four runs. The final OKC run came across in the same inning by way of a passed ball.

Salt Lake found its offense in the ninth inning as back-to-back leadoff walks set the stage for a Charles Leblanc RBI single to right field. Elliot Soto drove in another run with a single to left field, scoring Zach Humphreys from second. A pair of strikeouts and a groundout would close the game out for Oklahoma City.

