Chihuahuas Announce la Nube as Recipient of Star Wars Jersey Auction

EL PASO - May 3, 2024 - The Chihuahuas are ready to embark on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far, away when they take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate), on Saturday, May 4th for a special Star Wars-themed night at Southwest University Park. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

As part of the festivities, the Chihuahuas will wear limited-edition Star Wars jerseys inspired by the legendary Sith Lord Darth Vader. They will not be sold in the Chihuahuas Team Shop and are being auctioned off with proceeds benefiting La Nube, the new children's museum, and science center, in Downtown El Paso. The auction is live now and ends on the final out of Saturday's game. Fans can view the jerseys and place their bids by texting the word "BID" (ALL CAPITAL LETTERS) to 915-600-6677.

"El Pasoans have long filled the ballpark and greatly supported our Star Wars Night and Jersey Auction," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "We are proud to have the proceeds from this year's auction go to La Nube to enhance their vision of bringing a unique, world-class children's museum to our city."

La Nube, which translates to "the cloud" in Spanish and was built to look like a cloud and inspire imagination, recently announced that it will open its doors on August 10, 2024. La Nube looks to be the premier destination for STEAM experiences to promote creativity, innovation, and learning while also embracing the bilingual culture of El Paso.

"At La Nube, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to discover, create, and innovate. Community investment is key to fostering innovation and providing accessible programming," said Stephanie Otero, Interim Director for La Nube. "The El Paso Chihuahuas' support strengthens our vision and commitment to the El Paso community. We are grateful for our partnership with them and appreciate the attendees who support this initiative."

In addition to the themed jerseys, fans can look forward to an immersive experience featuring members of the renowned 501st Legion - Imperial Border Squad, adding an authentic touch to the Star Wars atmosphere and special food and beverage items. The excitement culminates with a breathtaking Fireworks Spectacular, choreographed to the iconic music of Star Wars, promising an unforgettable evening for fans of all ages.

Fans are encouraged to wear their Star Wars attire (excluding Blasters) and secure their tickets early for this highly anticipated intergalactic event as Star Wars Night promises to be a saga in a galaxy of home runs and droids at Southwest University Park.

The Chihuahuas series versus Sugar Land continues tonight and ends Sunday. The Chihuahuas will then face Albuquerque in a six-game series from May 7 to May 12. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the El Paso Chihuahuas' official website at www.epchihuahuas.com .

