Chihuahuas Fall to Space Cowboys, 8-5

May 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas led 5-0 in the fourth inning Thursday but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8-5. It was Sugar Land's first win through the first three games of the series.

El Paso second baseman Nate Mondou went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs. Mondou's three hits tied his season high. The Chihuahuas' other run came on Donovan Solano's RBI single in the third inning. Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with a walk and played left field for El Paso for the first time this season.

The Chihuahuas stole three bases Thursday and they're 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts in the series. Two El Paso batters were hit by pitches Thursday, extending the team total to 30 through the first 30 games of the season, which leads all of professional baseball.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 8, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (05/02/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (20-10), El Paso (13-17)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Misael Tamarez (3-1, 4.61) vs. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (4-1, 4.67). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.