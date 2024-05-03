Joey Loperfido Honored as Pacific Coast League Player of the Month

SUGAR LAND, TX - In a week full of honors and achievements, former Space Cowboys infielder/outfielder Joey Loperfido has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for April, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Friday. It is the first Player of the Month honor for Loperfido in his career.

In 22 games in April, the 24-year-old slashed .289/.404/.667/1.071 with four doubles, 10 home runs, 20 RBI, 28 runs scored, 15 walks and five stolen bases before having his contract selected by Houston on April 30. In the month of April, Loperfido led the Pacific Coast League in home runs and runs scored while finishing second in total bases (60), fourth in OPS, fifth in slugging and tied for fifth in extra-base hits (14). In addition to his impressive April, Loperfido started the season by homering three times in his first three games in March with seven RBI.

Loperfido recorded two multi-homer games in April, including a career high three home runs on April 12 at Albuquerque, driving in a single-game career high seven RBI that same night. He was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on April 15 after slashing .423/.559/1.077/1.636 with two doubles, five home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored in the Space Cowboys series in Albuquerque from April 9 through 14.

For the season, Loperfido slashed .287/.393/.713/1.106 in 25 games with four doubles, 13 home runs, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored, 16 walks and five stolen bases in five attempts. At the time of his promotion to Houston, Loperfido led Minor League Baseball in home runs, runs scored and total bases and was tied for third in extra-base hits (17) and tied for sixth in RBI.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft by the Astros out of Duke, Loperfido's 13 home runs led all of baseball, Major League or Minor League, at the time of his promotion, and he joined Yordan Alvarez as the only Triple-A player since 2013 to hit at least 12 home runs in the month of April.

This is the third time a Space Cowboys position player has been recognized as the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month since the team joined the affiliated ranks in 2021. Jose Siri was named the Player of the Month for August of 2021, and Lewis Brinson was recognized as the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for August of 2022.

