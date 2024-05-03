Reno Aces Celebrating Cinco de Mayo by Offering $12 Tickets to All Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Games in May, Presented by Rock 104.5 and 105.7 KOZZ
May 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: $12 tickets in Infield Reserve for all Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday games in May at Greater Nevada Field, limited to ten (10) tickets per transaction by using code "CINCO." Presented by Rock 104.5 and 105.7 KOZZ.
WHEN: Friday, May 3 rd to Sunday, May 5 th . Offer opens at 10:00 AM Friday and runs until 9:00 PM Sunday.
WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.
The Reno Aces are slated to host the Tacoma Rainiers (Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners) and Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels) for 12 games in May at Greater Nevada Field.
Single game tickets for the 2024 season are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
