Bats Rally For Five-Run Comeback Against The Chihuahuas

May 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - Thanks to a few timely hits, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-10) overcame a five-run deficit to the El Paso Chihuahuas (13-17) to win it 8-5 at Southwest University Park on Thursday night.

The Chihuahuas got off to a hot start against RHP Blair Henley, scoring two on a single in the first. A two-run homer and another RBI base-hit in the third extended their lead to 5-0.

RHP Randy Vasquez sent down the first nine Space Cowboys he saw, until David Hensley worked a lead-off walk in the top of the fourth. Facing a 5-0 deficit, Jesús Bastidas earned the first hit for Sugar Land of the night, lining a single to center to move Hensley to second. Pedro León then squared up on a cutter from Vasquez to send it over the fence in left-center field for his second home run this series, cutting El Paso's lead down to two. Later in the frame, Shay Whitcomb grounded out, allowing Corey Julks to score, bringing the Space Cowboys within one.

In the top of the fifth, Julks lasered a pitch to third baseman Clay Dungan that bounced off his glove, allowing Julks to reach first and for Will Wagner to cross home, tying the game up at five.

RHP Ray Gaither, LHP Parker Mushinski, RHP Logan VanWey (W, 2-1) kept the game knotted up for the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, combining for five strikeouts and only allowing two hits and two walks.

César Salazar got things rolling in the eighth with a single to lead off the frame. A double from Whitcomb moved Salazar to third, and Cooper Hummel knocked them both in to give the Space Cowboys a two-run lead. Soon after, Wagner ran out an infield single to tack on an insurance run for Sugar Land, making it 8-5 Space Cowboys.

LHP Bryan King (H, 5) and RHP Wander Suero (S, 4) shut down the eighth and ninth innings for the Space Cowboys, sending Sugar Land to their first victory in El Paso this road trip and their 20th win of the season.

The Space Cowboys play their fourth game against the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night. RHP Misael Tamarez (3-1, 4.61) is set to take the mound for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch against El Paso's RHP Nolan Watson (4-1, 5.87). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

