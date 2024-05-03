Space Cowboys Earn 9-6 Win Over El Paso Chihuahuas
May 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit five home runs in their 9-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land has won twice in a row after the Chihuahuas won the first two games of the six-game series.
Chihuahuas second baseman Clay Dungan led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, his fourth homer of the year. It was the second time in seven games that Dungan led off a Chihuahuas' first inning with a home run. Dungan's league-leading RBI total is up to 34 in his 29 games played. Chihuahuas designated hitter Nate Mondou went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his second homer in as many games. Mondou also homered in back-to-back games on April 21 st and 22 nd at home against Albuquerque.
Sugar Land had two sets of back-to-back home runs. It was the first time the Chihuahuas allowed back-to-back homers since July 3, 2023, in Albuquerque.
Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 9, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (05/03/2024) (milb.com)
Team Records: Sugar Land (21-10), El Paso (13-18)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP AJ Blubaugh (2-0, 3.93) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 9.72). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
