Space Cowboys Earn 9-6 Win Over El Paso Chihuahuas

May 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit five home runs in their 9-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land has won twice in a row after the Chihuahuas won the first two games of the six-game series.

Chihuahuas second baseman Clay Dungan led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, his fourth homer of the year. It was the second time in seven games that Dungan led off a Chihuahuas' first inning with a home run. Dungan's league-leading RBI total is up to 34 in his 29 games played. Chihuahuas designated hitter Nate Mondou went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his second homer in as many games. Mondou also homered in back-to-back games on April 21 st and 22 nd at home against Albuquerque.

Sugar Land had two sets of back-to-back home runs. It was the first time the Chihuahuas allowed back-to-back homers since July 3, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 9, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (05/03/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (21-10), El Paso (13-18)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP AJ Blubaugh (2-0, 3.93) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 9.72). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.