Jhonathan Diaz Named Pitcher of the Month for Mariners & Pacific Coast League

May 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Tacoma Rainiers' starting pitcher Jhonathan Diaz was named Minor League Pitcher of the Month by both the Seattle Mariners and Minor League Baseball this week.

On Thursday, Seattle announced that Diaz was their Minor League Pitcher of the Month for the month of April, as he went 4-0 with a 2.89 ERA in five games (four starts).

The southpaw allowed nine earned runs on 22 hits, walking four batters compared to 31 strikeouts in his 28.0 innings pitched in the month. All told, Diaz is 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA in six games (five starts), tossing five scoreless innings on Opening Night, March 29.

Today, Minor League Baseball followed the Mariners announcement, naming Diaz the Minor League Pitcher of the Month for the entire Pacific Coast League. His 0.93 WHIP was the lowest among PCL pitchers that made four or more starts in April.

The Valencia, Venezuela native has spent 3 seasons (2021-23) in the Majors with the Los Angeles Angels, going 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA (19 ER, 35.1 IP) in 11 games (6 starts). Díaz was signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent with an invitation to Major League Spring Training on Feb. 7, 2024.

Diaz is set to make his first start in the month of May tonight, as the Tacoma Rainiers take on the Sacramento River Cats from Sutter Health Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma .

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.