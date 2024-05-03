OKC Shut Out by Bees

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was limited to four hits in a 4-0 shutout loss to the Salt Lake Bees Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake quickly took the lead on a RBI single by Elliot Soto in the first inning. The Bees (11-19) then added a run in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Zach Humphreys. Salt Lake scored two more runs in the sixth inning on a RBI groundout followed by a RBI double by Humphreys. Oklahoma City's record fell to 18-13 overall.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City suffered its second shutout loss of the season and first since a 1-0 loss in 11 innings in the team's 2024 season opener at Tacoma March 29.

-Two Bees pitchers combined to shut out Oklahoma City over nine innings. Davis Daniel (1-3) pitched 8.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits. He did not issue a walk and recorded six strikeouts, retiring 15 straight OKC batters in the fourth through eighth innings. His start was the longest by an Oklahoma City opponent since Omaha's Arnaldo Hernandez on Aug. 15, 2018 (9.0 IP). Daniel's start was also the longest by any pitcher in the PCL since Oklahoma City's Yefry Ramírez pitched a nine-inning complete game shutout May 12, 2022 at Round Rock...Salt Lake's Jose Marté retired the final two batters of the game Friday for his second save of the season.

- OKC's four hits tied the team's season-low mark also set during the team's March 29 shutout loss in Tacoma... Drew Avans went 2-for-4 to lead OKC Friday.

-OKC fell to 6-11 when an opponent scores first.

-The six-game series between the Bees and OKC is now tied, 2-2.

-The game was completed in 2 hours, 11 minutes for OKC's second-shortest nine-inning game of the season behind a game that was completed in 2 hours, 1 minute April 5 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Next Up : Oklahoma City will host its first-ever Star Wars Night Saturday when the series against Salt Lake continues at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Players and coaches will wear special edition Star Wars-inspired jerseys that will be available for purchase through an online auction to benefit Niagara Cares. The first 1,000 fans to the game will also receive an OKC Baseball Club hat.

