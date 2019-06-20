OKC Homers Twice in 5-3 Win Thursday

Oklahoma City - Edwin Ri-os and Shane Peterson both homered for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, while the team's pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts in a 5-3 win against the Memphis Redbirds Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers took the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City as part of MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" campaign, while Memphis played as the Música.

Oklahoma City (30-41) took the game's first lead as the team opened a nine-game homestand, as well as a five-game series against Memphis during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul!

In the third inning, Oklahoma City shortstop Errol Robinson reached on a throwing error by Memphis' shortstop and advanced to second base. Robinson then scored when pitcher Tony Gonsolin grounded a RBI single up the middle to put Oklahoma City in front, 1-0.

Memphis (29-44) took a 2-1 lead in its next at-bat, hitting four straight singles, including RBI knocks by Kramer Robertson and Conner Capel.

The Dodgers knotted the score in the bottom of the fifth inning when Connor Joe grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home a run and tie the game, 2-2.

RÃ-os homered on a fly ball out to center field with one out to push the Dodgers into a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. The home run was RÃ-os' 12th of the season.

Later in the inning, Robinson singled into right field with two outs. Cameron Perkins, who drew a walk, came around to score. The throw from Memphis right fielder Randy Arozarena was in time, but Perkins slid past catcher Andrew Knizner's tag attempt for a 4-2 Dodgers lead.

Memphis' Robertson hit a RBI double into right-center field to cut the Dodgers' lead to 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning.

The Dodgers got the run back in the bottom of the frame when Peterson homered to push OKC's lead back to 5-3. The home run was Peterson's sixth of the season.

Dodgers starting pitcher Gonsolin went 2-for-2 at the plate and allowed two runs and five hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and season-high nine strikeouts. Justin Grimm (4-4) followed Gonsolin with a scoreless sixth inning to earn the win.

Pitcher Kevin Quackenbush retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning for his second save of the season with OKC.

The 14 strikeouts by Dodgers pitchers Thursday marked the eighth time this season OKC's pitching staff recorded 14 or more strikeouts in a game.

Memphis pitcher Anthony Shew (1-3) was charged with the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits over 5.0 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Oklahoma City has now won back-to-back games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and will try for a third straight victory when ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday against Memphis. The first 1,000 fans to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will receive a Dodgers fanny pack, presented by Tyler Media. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. game, and a fireworks show is scheduled to follow the game presented by Delta Dental.

Mariachi Orgullo de América, a mariachi band based in the Oklahoma City area, is scheduled to play music Friday night, while Midwest City's Yumare Mexican Folkloric Dancers Inc. are scheduled to perform as well.

