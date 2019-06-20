Triple-A All-Star Game to be Televised on MLB Network

June 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release





Triple-A Baseball announced today that the 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game will be televised on MLB Network live on Wednesday, July 10. The announcing team of Scott Braun, Bill Ripken, Jim Callis and Kelly Nash will bring the action to viewers nationwide beginning at 9 p.m. EDT. The telecast will be available online at MiLB.TV, the MiLB First Pitch app, and MLBNetwork.com. The American Forces Network will showcase the event, bringing MLB Network's telecast of the Triple-A All-Star Game to the U.S. Armed Forces stationed outside the contiguous United States on U.S. military installations and aboard U.S. Navy ships at sea. In addition, the game call will be simulcast on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM Channel 89.

The 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game will take place at Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas. The game has been televised nationally for most of its three-plus decade history, including every season since 1995. This will mark the tenth consecutive year the contest will air on MLB Network.

Handling play-by-play duties once again on the telecast will be Scott Braun, who has served as a host and reporter appearing across MLB Network's programming since 2012. He can be seen on the Emmy Award-winning flagship studio show MLB Tonight as well as The Rundown, and MLB Network's exclusive coverage of the MLB Draft as well as various MLB Network social media content. In addition to his studio work, Braun is a play-by-play announcer for MLB Network game telecasts, including the World Baseball Classic.

Alongside Braun in the booth will be 12-year Major League infielder and Emmy Award-winning commentator Bill Ripken, back to serve as an analyst for the fourth time at the Triple-A All-Star Game. Ripken's MLB playing career began with Baltimore in 1987 under the direction of his father, Cal Ripken, Sr., and alongside his brother Cal Ripken, Jr., marking the first and only time in Major League history that a father simultaneously managed two of his sons. In addition to the Orioles, Ripken also played for Texas, Cleveland, and Detroit. He is a veteran of over 200 games at the Triple-A level with Rochester, Buffalo, and Toledo. Ripken is currently a studio analyst for MLB Network programming, including his instruction-focused feature "Bill's Blackboard."

Completing the returning three-person booth will be Jim Callis from MLB.com. Callis is a senior writer who contributes to the popular MLBPipeline.com with draft and prospect rankings, analysis, team prospect updates and the MLB Pipeline podcast available on iTunes. This marks the fourth time Callis has been part of the Triple-A All-Star Game broadcast, and last September he was part of the team calling the Triple-A National Championship Game.

Filling the role of field reporter is Kelly Nash, an MLB Network studio host appearing across multiple programs including the nightly highlights show of record, Quick Pitch.

In addition to the MLB Network telecast, the game will be broadcast live on the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network.

Tim Hagerty has been the voice of the Chihuahuas since baseball returned to El Paso in 2014, having previously worked for the Triple-A Portland Beavers and Tucson Padres. Hagerty will have the call along with Nick Curran, currently in his seventh season broadcasting for the Louisville Bats.

Channel listings and more information on MLB Network can be found at the official website, MLBNetwork.com.

For more information on MiLB.TV, visit MiLB.com. The radio broadcast will be carried live on all 30 of the Triple-A flagship stations.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.