Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers

June 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (46-26) at Omaha Storm Chasers (34-38)

Game #73/Road Game #37

Thursday, June 20, 7:05 p.m.

Werner Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Thomas Jankins (5-2, 3.62) vs. RHP Kyle Zimmer (1-3, 5.17)

Hot at the Plate: Since their current six-game commenced on June 13 the Missions are batting .351 (79-for-225) with 61 runs, 20 doubles, 59 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a .430 OBP, a .582 SLG, and 1.012 OPS. The runs, hits, doubles, RBI, stolen bases, and OBP are all tops in all of MiLB in that time. Their slugging and OPS are good for 2nd in all of MiLB.

Getting Offensive: On Tuesday night the Missions exploded offensively. The 19 runs scored were the most the Missions have scored in a game since they defeated Double-A Frisco 20-4 on May 1, 2018. They have not scored 19 runs in a game at Wolff Stadium since 2004 when MLBAM began tracking game-by-game results. The 22 hits were the most for the Missions since they tallied 22 on August 4, 2017 at Double-A Midland.

Striving For Seven: The Missions completed a four-game sweep of the Reno Aces Tuesday night to tie their longest winning streak of the season at six games. It is the fourth six-game winning streak of the season for the Missions. The last time the Missions won seven games in a row came during their 11-game winning streak from May 1-12, 2018.

Everybody Hits: Tuesday night all nine starters in the lineup recorded at least one hit for the Missions. It was just the third time this season that the team has accomplished that feat and the second in which the starting pitcher recorded one of the hits. On May 28 at Memphis all eight position players in the starting lineup got a hit along with starting pitcher Bubba Derby. Nine different players had hits on April 25 against Oklahoma City, May 10 against New Orleans, and May 19 against Memphis. On April 25 and May 10 eight starters and one pinch-hitter each tallied hits. On May 19 seven starters and two pinch-hitters recorded hits.

Not So Tight: San Antonio had grown accustomed to playing in close games throughout the 2019 season. The Missions have played in 23 one-run games this season, however they have played in just one in June. The lone one-run game came in San Antonio's 5-4, 12-inning victory over Reno on June 15. The 23 one-run games are the third most in the PCL. Sacramento and Fresno have each played in 26 and New Orleans has played in 24.

Approaching 2,000: Missions Manager Rick Sweet is coming up on career win number 2,000. His 1,997 career wins are good for 12th all-time and are the second most among active managers. Sweet would become the 12th manager in MiLB history to accumulate 2,000 wins. Single-A South Bend's Buddy Bailey is the active wins leader with 2,106. Sweet has a career record of 1,997-1,888.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin)

More on @Brewers prospect Mauricio Dubon's (@missionsmilb) 10-game hitting streak and his big week at the plate. https://www.foxsports.com/wisconsin/story/milwaukee-brewers-prospect-young-brewers-tracker-mauricio-dubon-062019

Texas A&M San Antonio (@TAMUSanAntonio)

General was thrilled to welcome the @missionsmilb Ballapeño and Henry the Puffy Taco of @HenryPuffyTaco to campus to sign the #TenYearsofTAMUSA Birthday Card!

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb)

.@KevinFowler is coming to The Wolff! Be here on July 3 as the Missions take on the Iowa Cubs and stay for Fowler's performance! [?????] bit.ly/2MSxZw2

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

INF Blake Allemand placed on the Injured List

OF Michael O'Neill transferred from San Antonio to Double-A Biloxi

RHP Jacob Barnes optioned (6/17) to San Antonio and activated

OF Trent Grisham transferred to San Antonio from Double-A Biloxi

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.