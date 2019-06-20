OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 20, 2019

Memphis Redbirds (29-43) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (29-41)

Game #71 of 140/Home #31 of 70 (10-20)

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Mike Hauschild (0-1, 34.71) vs. OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 2.57)

Thursday, June 20, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a nine-game homestand and kick off the first ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! of the season at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight's game is part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, and the Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City against the Memphis Música...Tonight is also a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 select beer, Pepsi products and bottled water.

Last Game: Wednesday was a league-wide day off, but on Tuesday, El Paso got on a roll with an eight-run fifth inning and scored 14 unanswered runs in a 19-9 win over the Dodgers at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers took a 9-5 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but El Paso scored eight runs on six hits and two walks. With one out, the Chihuahuas had seven consecutive batters reach base, and Michael Gettys capped the rally with a three-run homer. El Paso added four more runs in the sixth inning on two-run homers by Esteban Quiroz and Aderlin Rodriguez. The Chihuahuas scored twice more in the eighth. The Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a solo homer by Cameron Perkins and RBI double by Shane Peterson. In the bottom of the inning, El Paso scored three times to take a 3-2 lead. The Dodgers went back in front in the third inning. Edwin Ríos tied the game with a RBI double and Angelo Mora put OKC ahead, 4-3, with a RBI single. Errol Robinson followed Mora with a RBI double. Solo home runs by Jason Vosler and Boog Powell in the third and fourth innings, respectively, evened the score again at 5-5. The Dodgers rallied for four runs in the fifth. Ríos slammed a solo homer to give the Dodgers the lead again. Later with the bases loaded and two outs, Dodgers pitcher Dennis Santana hit a RBI single. An error and a wild pitch plated two more runs. Despite allowing nine runs and 11 hits over five innings, El Paso starting pitcher Jerry Keel (6-2) was credited with the win. OKC reliever Zac Rosscup (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin (1-1) makes his eighth start of the season with the Dodgers...During his last outing June 14 at Albuquerque, Gonsolin allowed two runs and five hits over 4.0 innings for his longest outing since mid-April. He allowed one walk and had three strikeouts (ND)...Gonsolin missed more than five weeks of action after going to the Injured List April 17 (retroactive to April 15) due to a side strain and has slowly built up his workload since. In five outings since coming off the IL, he's allowed three earned runs (five runs total) and 10 hits over 12.0 IP, with seven walks and 10 K's...In 21.0 total innings this season, Gonsolin has allowed six earned runs and 15 hits with 22 K's, with opponents batting just .190. Left-handed batters are 3-for-25 and all opponents are just 2-for-37 with two strikes...Gonsolin entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' eighth overall prospect by Baseball America after being named the 2018 Dodgers' Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa, he made 26 starts and led Dodgers minor league pitchers in ERA (2.60), wins (10) and strikeouts (155)...The Dodgers selected Gonsolin in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of St. Mary's College.

Against the Música/Redbirds: 2019: 4-0 2018: 6-10 All-time: 178-161 At OKC: 98-68

The Dodgers are meeting Memphis for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC swept a four-game road series May 30-June 2 at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers outscored the Redbirds, 32-13, and outhit them, 37-25, holding Memphis to a .192 average. It marked just the second time ever OKC swept a series in Memphis...Last season each team won its division and met in the American Conference Finals last September, with Memphis winning the series, 3-1, before going on to repeat as PCL champions and win the 2019 Triple-A National Championship...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC. It was just the third time in the teams' 21-year history that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11). With five wins in OKC, Memphis tied its mark for the most wins in one season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (2000, 2013).

Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City: MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" campaign aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans and create a culturally relevant gameday experience through music, concessions and promotions. Participating teams develop and don culturally relative alternative team identities and OKC will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City. Last season, OKC was one of five finalists for MiLB's inaugural Copa de la Diversión, awarded to the participating MiLB club that most successfully builds and expands connections within its local Hispanic and Latino communities...The name Cielo Azul - translated to "Blue Sky" - was derived from three key factors: Incorporating the color blue, a key component of the Dodgers; the vibrancy of Oklahoma's blue skies, and the breadth of the diversity of Hispanic/Latino culture that resides under them; and as a tribute to legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who looked to the sky during his windup.

Everything's Bigger in Texas: The 19 runs allowed by the Dodgers marked just the fourth time in Oklahoma City's history since re-joining the PCL in 1998 the team allowed 19 or more runs - and the first time since 2012. The Chihuahuas' 16 hits also tied the most allowed in the game by OKC this season. El Paso set other opponent season highs against OKC with five home runs and 10 extra-base hits in the series finale. It's the most extra-base hits OKC has allowed in one game since July 17, 2016 at Reno (10)...El Paso's eight-run fifth inning was the highest scoring inning by an opponent since Omaha also scored eight during the fifth inning Aug. 21, 2018 in OKC...OKC's bullpen allowed 11 runs, 10 hits (10x21) and three homers over 3.2 IP. They also allowed all four inherited runners to score. Prior to Tuesday, the bullpen had been rock solid this month, posting a combined 2.62 ERA, .250 BAA and no home runs over 65.1 innings while stranding 16 of 21 inherited runners.

Nod Ya Head: Will Smith did not play Tuesday, but has homered in each of his last five games, accomplishing the feat for the first time in his career. He now leads OKC with 13 home runs this season...Since his return to OKC after his first career Major League action, Smith is 10-for-33 with nine RBI in nine games. He ranks second among Dodgers players with 37 RBI total this season and is tied for the team lead with 30 walks.

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks extended his hitting streak to 12 games Tuesday - the longest of his career and the longest streak by an OKC Dodgers player this season. During the hit streak, Reks is 22-for-53 (.416) with eight multi-hit games, six homers and 19 RBI...Reks has also hit safely in 16 straight starts, going 28-for-72 (.389) with seven home runs, six doubles and 24 RBI... Reks leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 18 total homers and 52 total RBI between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 63 games.

Going Streaking: Cameron Perkins homered Tuesday to extend his season-best hitting streak to 10 games (13x36, 2 HR, 3B, 2 2B, 8 R, 3 RBI). His current hitting streak is his longest since a 17-game streak during the 2015 season with Double-A Reading...Errol Robinson also extended his career-high hitting streak to 10 games Tuesday with a RBI double (10x36, HR, 3 2B, 7 R).

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have won seven of their last eight series openers...Over Rocky Gale's last six starts, he's 12-for-22 with five multi-hit games, four extra-base hits, seven RBI and five runs scored...Angelo Mora went 9-for-21 with two doubles and seven RBI during the road trip...Tuesday was the team's fourth loss this season when scoring at least seven runs, matching their total from 2018. It was also fourth game the Dodgers lost when leading by at least four runs, exceeding their 2018 total (3)...Happy 28th birthday to reliever Jaime Schultz.

