I-Cubs Win in Walk-Off Fashion against Express

June 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (41-32) started off a week-plus home stand on a positive note with a 4-3 walk-off victory against the Round Rock Express (42-30) at Principal Park on Thursday night.

With just one win in their previous nine games in Des Moines, the I-Cubs took an early lead in the third inning on an RBI double by Dixon Machado to break a scoreless tie.

In the fifth inning, Iowa doubled their lead with a solo homer by Robel Garcia, who paced the offense with a 2-for-3 night. He also added a double.

To thwart the I-Cubs early advantage, Round Rock got a solo homer from Jamie Ritchie in the top of the sixth and a two-run homer from Nick Tanielu in the seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead.

After a solo homer from Donnie Dewees tied up the game in the eighth inning, the I-Cubs bypassed extra innings by loading the bases in the ninth inning and with one out, Taylor Davis sent the crowd home happy with a sacrifice fly against Humberto Castellanos (L, 0-1) to score Jim Adduci for the walk-off winner.

On the mound, starter Matt Swarmer earned a quality start but got a no-decision after giving up three runs in seven innings of work. James Norwood (W, 3-0) earned the victory by stranding the bases loaded in a scoreless ninth inning with three strikeouts.

Postgame Notes:

- Jim Adduci extended his hitting streak to 16 games with his single in the ninth inning. It is the longest streak for an I-Cub this season.

- Mark Zagunis singled in the sixth inning, reaching base in all 14 games he has played in an Iowa Cubs uniform this year.

- With his solo blast in the eighth inning, Donnie Dewees set a career-high with 10 homers.

