Game Notes vs. ABQ

June 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game

The Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field for the first time since June 10th. Following a difficult road trip in Texas that dealt the Aces six losses, Reno will take on the last-place Albuquerque Isotopes in a five-game series. Albuquerque is 5-6 against the Biggest Little ball club this season and is 13.5 games out of first place in the Pacific Southern Division. Right-hander Taylor Widener will take the hill for Chris Cron tonight coming off the best Triple-A start of his career. Widener went six innings against Round Rock on Friday night and struck out a season-high nine. ESPN.

Promotions:

Copa de la Diversión - Los Corazones de Reno

The milagro heart at the center symbolizes love, while "milagro" means "miracle" and can bring good luck to its wearer. By taking the field as Los Corazones de Reno, the club is pairing its love for the community with the passion of baseball within Latino culture. The chili peppers represent this connection, as well as the one between food, family, & and baseball. We invite all of Northern Nevada to join us for 4 special Copa de la Diversion nights at Greater Nevada Field! | Presented By Roberto's Taco Shop, KOLO 8 News Now & Juan 101.7

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy $2.00 12oz Coors Light drafts and 12oz premium beer options for $4.00. | Presented By Reno News & Review and Rock 104.5

College Discount

$5.00 Standing Room Only Ticket *Available at Ticket Office Only

Notes

COPA: As part of Minor League Baseball's initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture, the Reno Aces will play as Los Corazones de Reno tonight against the Mariachis de Nuevo México. Los Corazones de Reno is one of 72 teams across Minor League Baseball competing for the "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup." 118 days this season will have at least one (1) Copa game (78.2% coverage all season) across Minor League Baseball and 402 Copa games are scheduled among the 72 clubs. By playing as Los Corazones de Reno, we pair the love of our community and within the Latino culture with fire for passion, chili peppers representative of the connection between food and family, and baseball, the key object in a game of passion that brings people together.

Mr. Cron: Cron launched a solo home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies. Cron came in to pinch hit for Yoan Lopez in the ninth inning and fired up the Diamondbacks' rally with a solo shot off Wade Davis. Unfortunately, Arizona couldn't get it done this time. Through 21 games, the 26-year-old is batting .233/.277/.605 with four home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored.

Home Cooking: Greater Nevada Field is the number one ballpark in the country in terms of runs per game at home. According to Baseball America, 13.31 for runs scored and allowed by each team at its home park. Here are the top 5 ballparks in terms of runs per game at home: Reno (13.31, Pacific Coast) - Albuquerque (13.06, Pacific Coast) - Las Vegas (12.61, Pacific Coast) - Charlotte (12.45, International) - Lancaster (12.28, California).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.