Missions Win 7th Straight
June 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
OMAHA--Newcomer Trent Grisham slugged a three-run homer to help the Missions capture a 7-5 win in the series opener at Werner Park on Thursday night, extending the clubs winning streak to a season high seven games.
The Missions rallied from a first inning 3-0 deficit as Thomas Jankins won his sixth game of the season to match Aaron Wilkerson for the team lead. Jay Jackson turned in a scoreless ninth to record his sixth save in as many opportunities.
Jacob Nottingham's two run double tied the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning before San Antonio plated four runs in the sixth.
Mauricio Dubon extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth inning rbi-single to give the Missions their first lead of the night.
Grisham, who was just promoted after an all-star first half with Biloxi in the Double-A Southern League, followed Dubon's hit with his three-run shot to right. The lefty hitting outfielder also added a single and a walk in his Triple-A debut.
David Freitas doubled to extend his hit streak to a team best 14 games as the Missions improved to a minor league best 26-9 since May 14. They also moved to 21 games over .500 for the first time since July 28 of last season.
San Antonio increased its American Southern Division lead to 4 1/2 games over Round Rock, which lost to Iowa on Thursday night.
RH Bubba Derby (3-3, 4.19) vs. LH Foster Griffin (6-2, 5.35) 7:05 PM
KONO 860 AM
