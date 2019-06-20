Missions Win 7th Straight

OMAHA--Newcomer Trent Grisham slugged a three-run homer to help the Missions capture a 7-5 win in the series opener at Werner Park on Thursday night, extending the clubs winning streak to a season high seven games.

The Missions rallied from a first inning 3-0 deficit as Thomas Jankins won his sixth game of the season to match Aaron Wilkerson for the team lead. Jay Jackson turned in a scoreless ninth to record his sixth save in as many opportunities.

Jacob Nottingham's two run double tied the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning before San Antonio plated four runs in the sixth.

Mauricio Dubon extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth inning rbi-single to give the Missions their first lead of the night.

Grisham, who was just promoted after an all-star first half with Biloxi in the Double-A Southern League, followed Dubon's hit with his three-run shot to right. The lefty hitting outfielder also added a single and a walk in his Triple-A debut.

David Freitas doubled to extend his hit streak to a team best 14 games as the Missions improved to a minor league best 26-9 since May 14. They also moved to 21 games over .500 for the first time since July 28 of last season.

San Antonio increased its American Southern Division lead to 4 1/2 games over Round Rock, which lost to Iowa on Thursday night.

RH Bubba Derby (3-3, 4.19) vs. LH Foster Griffin (6-2, 5.35) 7:05 PM

KONO 860 AM

