Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (28-43) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (40-32)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (4-1, 3.53) vs. RHP Dustin Beggs (5-3, 4.88)

First Pitch: 7:00 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds in the series opener tonight. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.53 ERA in 9 starts with Nashville. Maness has tossed 51.0 innings and has allowed 58 hits and 5 walks to go along with 27 strikeouts. He last pitched on June 14 in a start against Las Vegas and didn't factor into the decision. Maness went 5.2 innings and allowed 1 run on 6 hits in Nashville's 3-2 win. He struck out two and didn't walk any batters. Maness spent his 2018 season with Triple-A Omaha but made only 5 appearances (1 start) and went 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 11.2 innings. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 24-11 with a 3.38 ERA in 89 games (48 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

Vs. Dustin Beggs: Nashville faced Dustin Beggs on May 30 at First Tennessee Park. The following active Sounds faced Beggs: Jett Bandy: 0-3; Matt Davidson: 0-2, BB; Andy Ibáñez 2-3, RBI, SB; Tyler Pill: 0-3; Carlos Tocci: 1-3; Eli White: 0-4, 3 K; Patrick Wisdom: 1-3, 2 K, SB.

On the Road Again: Just past the halfway point in 2019, the Sounds have played the second-fewest road games in the Pacific Coast League with 31. Nashville is 15-16 away from First Tennessee Park and carry a .262 (283-for-1,082) road batting average into the nine-game trip. Four Sounds on the active roster are hitting above .300 on the road, including Hunter Cole (.333, 16-for-48), Zack Granite (.317, 39-for-123), Adam Moore (.310, 9-for-29) and Tyler Pill (.304, (7-for-23).

Perfect on the Road: Tonight's starter Seth Maness is a perfect 3-0 on the road this year. In 4 starts, Maness has a 2.57 ERA (21.0 IP/6 ER). He has allowed 24 hits and only 2 walks while recording 13 strikeouts.

Tocci Time: Outfielder Carlos Tocci has reached safely in 17 consecutive games. Since May 28, Tocci is hitting .391 (25-for-64) with 13 runs scored, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 10 RBI and 4 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .429.

The Cole Stays On: Outfielder Hunter Cole has reached safely in 18 consecutive games for Nashville. Since May 5, Cole is hitting .469 (30-for-64) with 17 runs scored, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 16 RBI and 8 walks. Cole missed 17 games from May 29-June 17 with a hamstring injury.

What's the word around Nashville?

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Rangers moves for Thursday: LHP Kyle Bird recalled from Nashville. LHP Locke St. John selected from Nashville. LHP Drew Smyly designated for assignment. LHP Joe Palumbo optioned to Nashville. Roster still at 40

