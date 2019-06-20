Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (29-43) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (29-41)

June 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





Memphis Redbirds (29-43) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (29-41)

Thursday, June 20 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (13,066) - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Game #73 - Road Game #37 (17-19)

RHP Mike Hauschild (0-1, 34.71)/RHP Anthony Shew (1-2, 5.13) vs RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 2.57)

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Runs driven in by John Nogowski in this last series against the Aviators. Nogowski had at least one RBI in each game and extended his hitting streak to five games in the process, matching his season high.

9 Runs allowed by Memphis in the ninth inning during their series against Las Vegas. The Redbirds are being outscored 46-20 in the ninth inning or later this season.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds begin a brief five-game road trip with five games against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The two teams are meeting for the second time this season after meeting earlier this month. The Dodgers took all for games from the Redbirds at AutoZone Park, holding the 'Birds to just five runs scored over the last three games. The four-game sweep resulted in the Redbirds losing all 10 of their contests on that homestand. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Mike Hauschild is scheduled to take the mound in tonight's game and make his second start and third appearance overall to kick-off this series. Hauschild has gone 0-1, 34.71 (9 ER/2.1 IP) in his two outings this season. In his last time out on Monday vs. Las Vegas, he took no-decision in relief (0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 0 HR) in the Redbirds' 15-6 defeat to the Aviators. It was Hauschild's first appearance since April 8 and his outing was limited to just 0.2 innings due to a 1:20 rain delay following the third inning. Tonight will be Hauschild's first start since April 8 vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers. In his lone start, he suffered the loss (1.2 IP, 6 H, 9R/ER, 4 BB, 0 K) in the Redbirds' 14-3 defeat to the Storm Chasers. In that start, Hauschild matched a career high with nine earned runs allowed, and did so for the first time since 2017. The 29-year-old made one start against the Dodgers last season while with Fresno on June 8, earning the win (5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) in the Grizzlies' 8-5 victory over the Dodgers. The Dayton, Ohio., native is in his eight professional season and his first within the St. Louis organization. Hauschild also spent time within the Houston, Texas and Toronto organizations.

Following Hauschild, right-hander Anthony Shew is slated to piggyback the start and make his ninth appearance overall for the Redbirds this season. Shew last worked on Friday vs. Salt Lake in the series finale, where he took no-decision (6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 2 HR) in the Redbirds' 5-4 victory over the Bees. It was the second time this season that Shew had reached the 6.0 inning mark and the first since May 7. He also allowed a season-high eight hits and allowed a home run for the first time since May 25. The University of San Francisco product split time between Double-A Springfield and Advanced-A Palm Beach, going 10-9, 3.85 (67 ER/156.2 IP) in 27 G/GS. The Bookings, Ore., native is in his fourth professional season, spending all of them with the St. Louis organization.

The Dodgers are scheduled to start right-hander Tony Gonsolin in tonight's contest. The 25-year-old is scheduled to make his eighth start in as many games for the Dodgers of 2019. Gonsolin has gone 1-1, 2.57 (6 ER/21.0 IP) in his seven outings and has held opposing hitters to a .190 average (15x79). In his last time out on Friday at Albuquerque, Gonsolin took no-decision for the fifth straight start (4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HR) in the Dodgers' 5-4 victory over the Isotopes. He has worked into the fifth inning in two outings and has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start all season. From April 13 - May 30, Gonsolin did not allow a single run. During that stretch, he had one start against the Redbirds on May 30, where he took no-decision acting as an opener (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) in the Dodgers' 10-8 victory over the Redbirds at AutoZone Park. Gonsolin also had a lengthy stint on the Injured List after was placed on the 7-Day Injured on April 17 and was activated prior to his start on May 26. He split 2018 between Double-A Tulsa and Advanced-A Rancho Cucamonga, going a combined 10-2, 2.60 (37 ER/128.0 IP) in 26 starts for the two clubs. The Vacaville, Calif., native is in his fourth professional season and he has spent them all within the Los Angeles-NL organization.

HISTORY WITH OKLAHOMA CITY: The Redbirds have faced off against the Oklahoma City Triple-A franchise every year since 1998. The Redbirds trail in the all-time series 161-177 and trail 68-99 on the road. The 'Birds have just winning records at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in just three seasons (2018, 2013, 2000). The Redbirds have winning records against Oklahoma City in just six of 21 seasons, but only have losing records in 10 seasons. Last year, the teams faced off in the American Conference Finals of the Pacific Coast League playoffs, with the Redbirds winning the series 3-1.

This is 22nd-straight year that the Redbirds have faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Oklahoma City has been the Dodgers' top affiliate since 2015 and Memphis has a 30-32 record during that span. From 2009-14, the Albuquerque Isotopes was the organization's top affiliate and the Redbirds went 37-49. The Redbirds were also 12-20 against the Albuquerque Dukes from 1998-2000. From 2001-08, the Redbirds went 19-21 against the Las Vegas 51's. Overall, Memphis is 98-126 against the Dodgers' Triple-A club.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics) won the series finale with the Memphis Redbirds (29-43) Tuesday afternoon at AutoZone Park, 12-1, to sweep the four-game series.

John Nogowski continued his run-producing success for Memphis, as he drove in Randy Arozarena with a single in the eighth inning and now has an RBI in five-straight games. Arozarena was on base four times for Memphis with two singles and two walks.

Conner Capel was 2-for-4 with his fourth double in five games with Memphis, and Chris Chinea got his first Triple-A hit with a ninth-inning single.

Alex Reyes started for Memphis and worked 5.0 innings, battling through a tough start to finish strong. He retired nine of the last 12 Aviators he faced and ended the day with nine strikeouts. Chris Ellis, Chasen Shreve, and Chris Beck finished the game for the Redbirds.

Las Vegas (40-32) was led by Dustin Fowler's five RBI. He had a grand slam in the ninth inning.

RAVELO GETS THE CALL: Prior to Monday night's game Rangel Ravelo had his contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals and for the first time in his career, is headed to the big leagues. A 10-year veteran who has also spent time in the Chicago-AL and Oakland organizations in slated to make his Major League debut after 838 games at the minor league level across various levels. In 63 games with the Redbirds this season, Ravelo has batted .333, including .489 (22x45) in 12 games this month. He entered today ranked 8th in the Pacific Coast League in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage (.414), and 7th in hits. He also leads the Redbirds in all of those categories, including a team-high 17 multi-hit games.

ROSTER MOVES: Along with Ravelo, the following roster moves were made prior to Monday's contest:

Edgar Gonzalez was transferred back to Single-A Palm Beach. Gonzalez made his Triple-A debut on Friday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.

Mike Hauschild was reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and he is slated to make his first appearance with Memphis since April 8. Hauschild suffered the loss in his lone appearance for the 'Birds (1.2 IP, 6 H, 9 R/ER, 4 BB, 0 SO) against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Infielder Chris Chinea was transferred from Double-A Springfield and he is line to make his Triple-A debut. The 25-year-old Chinea has slashed .275/.326/.489/.815 in 52 games for Springfield this season.

LAS VEGAS SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds were swept at home in four games by the Las Vegas Aviators to end their seven-game homestand. The Redbirds have been swept in three of their last four series at home, going 2-15 during that span, stretching all the way back to May 25. This was the third time in the last six series between the two teams that the series was taken via a sweep. It also marked the second time in series history that Las Vegas earned a series sweep against the Redbirds. The Redbirds had previously won the last eight contests at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds scored just 19 runs in the four games and were held to just one run in the series finale. The offense slugged only a total of three homers and collected 12 extra-base hits overall. Against Las Vegas pitching, Memphis was held to a .259 average (36x139) and had nine players pick up multi-hit performances. The Redbirds averaged nine hits per game, but only went 10-for-45 with runners in scoring position.

John Nogowski was one of the stand-out performers at the plate, going 7-for-15 (.467) with seven RBI, driving in at least one run in each contest. Nogowski extended his current hitting streak to five games, matching a season high. He had multi-hit games in the first two games of the series and he ranks 4th on the Redbids with 13 multi-hit performances overall. After going 2-for-4 in his Triple-A debut on Friday vs. Salt Lake, Conner Capel continued his hot start at this level, going 6-for-16 with four doubles against the Aviators. Capel also has a current five-game hitting streak, hitting safely in all of his first five Triple-A contests. Randy Arozarena finished his series strong after going 0-for-5 in the series opener, going 7-for-12 with two doubles and a lead-off home run in Monday's contest. After joining the Redbirds on June 12, Arozarena is batting .367 (11x30) with two home runs and seven RBI. Yariel Gonzalez launched a game-tying two-run home run in his Triple-A debut on Sunday and Irving Lopez also collected his first two hits at this level on Sunday as well.

The 'Birds starting staff went 0-3, 12.10 (23 ER/17.1 IP) fanning 18 batters while issuing 12 walks. Three of the four starts allowed at least six earned runs in the start and none recorded a quality start for the third straight series. They also allowed just two home runs and yielded an opponent's average of .383 (31x81). Harold Arauz allowed just three earned runs in 5.0 innings of work in his start in the opener, his first with the Redbirds since April 24. Despite allowing seven runs on 10 hits in his start, Jake Woodford retired his last 10 batters faced to reach the 6.0 innings mark for the seventh time this season in 14 starts. Alex Reyes fanned nine batters in his 5.0 innings of work, his longest outing with the Redbirds this season. The Memphis bullpen went 0-1, 11.37 (23 ER/18.2 IP) with 22 strikeouts. Hunter Cervenka tossed 2.1 scoreless innings during the series, lowering his season ERA to 2.19, leading all Redbird relievers with at least 20 appearances.

GOING TO THE SHOW: Following the contract of Rangel Ravelo being purchased Monday by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Redbirds have now had six members from their Opening Night roster get called up to St. Louis and make their Major League debuts. Ravelo joins Tommy Edman, Andrew Knizner and Lane Thomas as the fourth Redbirds position player to earn a call up, joining pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley. The six call-ups match the 2018 Redbirds who also had six players get promoted to St. Louis and they would all make their Major League debuts with the club. The 2017 Redbirds had nine players that would go on to make their MLB debuts.

TRIO OF DEBUTS: In Friday night's series finale against Salt Lake, the Memphis Redbirds had three players make their Triple-A debuts. Conner Capel, the organizations No. 26 prospect, got the nod to start in left field and singled in his first at-bat. He later homered his next time up to lead off the fifth and later added an outfield assist in the eighth to end the inning.

Edgar Gonzalez made an appearance out of the bullpen, tossing 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit and issuing one walk. Gonzalez, in just his second professional season, was transferred from Palm Beach, where he had gone 4-7, 3.23 (23 ER/64.0 IP) in 13 games, 12 starts.

Irving Lopez entered the game as a defensive replacement after Evan Mendoza departed through injury and made two put-outs and had one assist in the field. He went 0-for-2 at the dish.

MAY RECAP: The Redbirds finished May with a 10-21 record, going 4-12 at AutoZone Park and 6-9 on the road. This is the just the second time since 2017, that the Redbirds have posted a losing record in a month, the last being August 2018. It is also the second time during that span that the 'Birds have had losing records at home or away. The 35 home runs slugged by the Redbirds ranks T-2nd for home runs in May, falling just three home runs shy of matching the 1999 franchise record of 38 homers in May.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.