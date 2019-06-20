One Day Remains in Triple-A All-Star Game Fan Vote

June 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The final fan vote update for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Ballot was announced Thursday by the Pacific Coast League, in conjunction with Triple-A Baseball and MLBAM. For the third straight week, the position player receiving the most votes is Yordan Alvarez and Zac Gallen received the most votes among PCL pitchers. Seven new faces made their way into the top five at their respective positions in Garrett Stubbs, AJ Reed, Taylor Jones., Alex De Goti, Myles Straw and Kyle Tucker (Round Rock Express), Seth Mejias-Brean (El Paso Chihuahuas). The player receiving the most write-in votes is Tim Dillard (Nashville Sounds).

Fan balloting will help determine the starting lineups for both All-Star teams. Fans can cast their votes at the official websites of the Pacific Coast League (PCLBaseball.com), Minor League Baseball (MiLB.com) and the websites of all 16 PCL teams. Ballots can also be cast via mobile devices and tablets and are available through the MiLB First Pitch app. The 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game will take place at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas on July 10.

