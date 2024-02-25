Oilers Fall to Steelheads in Final Game of Three-In-Three

February 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-2 against the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Tyler Poulsen sniped an unassisted goal after forcing a turnover, his 17th tally of the season, with 3:04 remaining in the first period to put the Oilers up 1-0 heading into period two.

A.J. White scored his second power-play goal in as many games 5:03 into the second period. The strike was the only tally of the second period.

Parker AuCoin gave the Steelheads their first lead 3:36 into the final frame, making it a 2-1 game. Jarod Hilderman scored his second in as many nights with a top-shelf snipe from the right circle, tying the game 2-2 7:57 into period three. Trevor Zins potted the game-winning goal less than two minutes later, setting the score 3-2. Willie Knierim scored the final goal on a breakaway, closing the score line 4-2 with 7:24 remaining.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.