Oilers Fall to Steelheads in Final Game of Three-In-Three
February 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-2 against the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.
Tyler Poulsen sniped an unassisted goal after forcing a turnover, his 17th tally of the season, with 3:04 remaining in the first period to put the Oilers up 1-0 heading into period two.
A.J. White scored his second power-play goal in as many games 5:03 into the second period. The strike was the only tally of the second period.
Parker AuCoin gave the Steelheads their first lead 3:36 into the final frame, making it a 2-1 game. Jarod Hilderman scored his second in as many nights with a top-shelf snipe from the right circle, tying the game 2-2 7:57 into period three. Trevor Zins potted the game-winning goal less than two minutes later, setting the score 3-2. Willie Knierim scored the final goal on a breakaway, closing the score line 4-2 with 7:24 remaining.
The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the BOK Center.
