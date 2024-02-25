Maier Saves 43, Royals Rout Thunder in Franchise High 13 Shootout Rounds to Take Series Finale, 2-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (20-24-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals defeated the Adirondack Thunder (33-11-4-3) in a shootout, 2-1, on Saturday, February 24th at Cool Insuring Arena. Nolan Maier (9-13-2-2) earned the win in net for the Royals with 43 saves of 44 shots faced through regulation and overtime, and 11 saves on 13 shots faced in the shootout. Tyler Brennan (4-3-0-3) suffered the loss for Adirondack with 30 saves on 31 shots faced through regulation and overtime, and 10 saves on 13 shots faced in the shootout.

It was a goaltending duel through 40 minutes with Maier stopping all 27 shots faced by Adirodnack while Brennan turned aside all 15 shots thrown on goal by Reading. Reading and Adirondack failed to convert on two power plays throughout the opening two frames as well.

2:25 into the third period, Tristan Ashbrook broke the scoreless tie six seconds into a power play following a Jake SMith slashing minor off of a rebound from Maier's right pad save. Shane Harper earned the lone assist on Ashbrook's 18th goal of the season. At 10:02, Devon Paliani sniped the equalizer across Brennan from the top of the right face off of a forced turnover by Joe Nardi, 1-1. This goal tied Paliani's single-season career high for points at 30. Nardi earned the lone assist on Paliani's 11th goal of the season.

Neither team scored during the overtime period which sent both teams into a shootout for the second time in February. The shootout lasted a franchise record 13 rounds. Shootout goals from Jake Smith, Jake Bricknell, and the game winning goal from Justin Michaelian earned Reading their second shootout win on the season (2-2). Adirondack had two shootout goals from Grant Jozefek and Jace Isley, before Ryan Orgel missed on the final shot in round 13 of the shootout.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, February 28th to play the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This game will feature a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring $2 dollar beer at select locations on the concourse, BOGO college student tickets and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets available at the box office.

