Reece Vitelli Scores, Gladiators Lose 3-1 in Orlando

February 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Orlando, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators (17-35-2-1) gave up a power play goal and a short handed goal to the Orlando Solar Bears (26-18-6-2) seeing their losing streak increase to seven games with a 3-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

First Star: Brandon Halverson (ORL) - 41 saves, victory

Second Star: Brayden Low (ORL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Tyler Bird (ORL) - 2 assists

Orlando opened the scoring just five-minutes into the first period, courtesy of Mitchell Hoelscher to lead 1-0 (5:55).

With under three-minutes to play in the period, Atlanta scored to tie the game 1-1 (17:31). Jackson Pierson won an offensive zone face off back to Reece Vitelli, who wired the puck home for his 8th goal of the season.

The Solar Bears scored early in the second period to pull ahead as Aaron Luchuk gave his team a 2-1 lead (4:14).

Brayden Low added a short-handed goal for Orlando midway through the second period as the Solar Bears pulled ahead 3-1 (13:41).

With time running out in the second period, Reece Vitelli appeared to have scored his second goal of the day, however after review, it was deemed the puck did not cross the line before time expired.

In the third period both teams battled back and forth, but both goaltenders stood tall as neither team wanted to give up an edge.

The Gladiators pulled goaltender Josh Boyko in the final minute, but to no avail as time expired.

Brandon Halverson made 41 saves in the victory for Orlando, meanwhile Josh Boyko turned aside 27 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

