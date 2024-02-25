Mavericks Shutout Grizzlies 3-0 on Sunday Afternoon

Independence, Missouri - The Kansas City Mavericks got a 27 save shutout from Cale Morris as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 on Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 4810 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Jake McLaughlin scored 8:25 in to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. Cole Coskey extended the KC lead 10:32 in. The Mavericks led 2-0 after 1 period. Neither team scored in the second period. Nolan Walker got an unassisted goal 10:42 into the third period to complete the scoring.

Cale Morris got his fifth professional shutout as he stopped all 27 Utah shots. Morris had 11 shutouts in his college career at the University of Notre Dame. Grizzlies' goaltender Arvid Holm saved 24 of 27. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play, Kansas City was 0 for 3. Alex Beaucage, Brandon Cutler and Dylan Fitze each had 5 shots on goal for Utah.

The Grizzlies road trip continues with a three-game series at Idaho on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Face-off all 3 nights will be at 7:10 pm. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a three-game set against the Rapid City Rush on March 8-9, 11.

3 stars

1. Cale Morris (KC) - 27 save shutout.

2. Jake McLaughlin (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.

3. Cole Coskey (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

