Rush Prevail in Thriller against Greenville

February 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush forward Alex Aleardi

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Alex Aleardi(Rapid City Rush)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday afternoon, 5-3.

The victory erases an eight-game losing slide that started on February 4 with a 3-2 loss against Maine.

Greenville outshot Rapid City 17-4 in the first period, but Matt Radomsky slammed the door to keep a 0-0 tie at the end of the first.

Alex Aleardi opened the scoring after Jimmy Soper turned over J.D. Greenway behind the Greenville net. Aleardi and Soper would both log a goal and an assist in the game. The goal gave the Rush their first lead all weekend long.

Two-and-a-half minutes after Aleardi's goal, the Rush extended the lead on a strike from Brett Gravelle. Simon Boyko cashed in on a one-time set up by Keanu Yamamoto and Zack Hoffman 10:33 into the period to stretch the Rush advantage to three goals.

Greenville wouldn't go away though. Brannon McManus rang a wrist shot off the post and in to stop Radomsky's shutout bid and take the game to the second intermission at 3-1.

Just 1:15 into the third period, Yamamoto beat Swamp Rabbits goalie Ryan Bednard and go up three goals again. Bednard would be pulled after the goal, giving up four goals on 15 shots.

Ethan Somoza found the back of the net on a powerplay rebound with 13:33 to go in the game, bring Greenville within two. Though it would take a while, Josh McKechney wrapped the puck around the far post and in with under four minutes to go to set up a thrilling finish.

Matt Radomsky was brilliant, logging 47 saves in the win and keep the Swamp Rabbits last charge at bay. Soper added the empty-net goal to seal the win.

Now off the eight-game skid, Rapid City has 20 wins this season and is only seven points out of a playoff spot.

The Rush return home this week to meet the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday night. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.