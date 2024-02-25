Gladiators Lose a Close One, 1-0

February 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







ORLANDO, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators (17-34-2-1) went toe-to-toe with the Orlando Solar Bears (25-18-6-2) as both teams remained scoreless after forty minutes, however a third period goal for Aaron Luchuk was the difference, as Atlanta fell 1-0, and were shutout for the second night in a row on Saturday evening, at the Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

First Star: Evan Fitzpatrick (ORL) - 34 saves, shutout victory

Second Star: Aaron Luchuk (ORL) - 1 goal

Third Star: Tyler Bird (ORL) - 1 assist

Both goaltenders stood tall through the first two periods as neither keeper wanted to give up an edge.

Atlanta outshot the Solar Bears 14-7 at the end of the first period.

Spencer Kennedy fought Orlando's Daniel Walker in the middle frame, followed by Jay Powell squaring off with Kelly Bent of the Solar Bears.

Orlando stormed back to outshoot the Gladiators 19-3 in the middle frame, and 26-17 overall heading into the third period.

The Solar Bears broke the scoreless tie in the third period as Aaron Luchuk would net his 10th of the year, midway through the period, to make it 1-0 for Orlando (8:04).

Atlanta pulled Brad Barone in the final minute of the game in favor of the extra attacker, however the clock ran out on Atlanta's comeback bid.

Evan Fitzpatrick made 34 saves in the shutout victory for Orlando, meanwhile Brad Barone made 38 saves in the loss for Atlanta.

