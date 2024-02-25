K-Wings Punch Back, Beat Nailers 5-3

February 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-20-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used two power-play goals, three Josh Passolt points, and 28 Hunter Vorva saves to beat the Wheeling Nailers (30-20-1-1) at WesBanco Arena Sunday, 5-3.

Erik Bradford (1g-1a), Luke Morgan (1g-1a), rookie Jacob Nordqvist (1g-1a), and Josh Passolt (2g-1a) each recorded multiple points to push Kalamazoo past Wheeling.

Nordqvist scored his first professional goal in the win while Bradford bumped his team-leading points total to 56 (19g-37a) in his 500th professional game.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (13-6-0-0) also extended his career-best win streak to seven games with 28 saves on 31 shots faced.

Luke Morgan (5) opened the scoring at the 3:05 mark of the first period after tipping in a Collin Adams (15) shot from below the right circle.

Jacob Nordqvist (1) doubled the Kalamazoo lead at the 6:13 mark with a one-timer from the left circle on the power play. Derek Daschke (14) and Morgan (7) assisted the rookie's first professional goal.

Wheeling made it 2-1 at the 6:50 mark.

Erik Bradford (19) restored Kalamazoo's two-goal lead at the 13:07 mark with a snipe from the right circle. Bradford, skating in his 500th professional game, found himself in scoring position after linemates Josh Passolt (15) and David Keefer (25) used perfect puck cycling to force the defense out of position.

Passolt (18) netted the game-winner with a bar-in one-timer from the right circle at the 7:26 mark of the second. Bradford (37) and Michael Joyaux (14) assisted the power play strike.

The Nailers cut the deficit to two with a power play goal at the 12:05 mark of the third and made it 4-3 with 3:48 remaining.

Passolt (19) secured his team-high seventh multi-goal game of the year with an empty-netter from his own zone at 19:41. Nordqvist (6) and Chaz Reddekopp (6) assisted the insurance tally.

The K-Wings finished 2-for-3 on the power play, 4-for-5 on the penalty kill and have now taken points in eight of their last 10 games. Wheeling took the final shot total, 31-27.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 5:30 p.m. EST against the Newfoundland Growlers (24-21-7-2) at Mary Brown's Centre.

