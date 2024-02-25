Game Notes: February 25 - Rush at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, sqaure off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

The Rush are winless in their last eight, but looking to turn the corner with 20 games remaining after today.

RAPID CITY'S EIGHT-GAME SLIDE UNFORTUNATELY STILL ALIVE

The Rush played a strong brand of hockey overall in last night's loss, and only trailed 3-2 at the end of the second period. However, Greenville's offense proved too much. The Rush have lost their last eight straight, but the last seven losses have come against teams in the top-five in the ECHL standings. Rapid City ends the stretch of eight-straight vs. the league's top five teams this afternoon and returns home to face the Savannah Ghost Pirates for three games.

GRAVELLE PROVIDES SPARK

Forward Brett Gravelle logged an assist on both goals the Rush scored yesterday. He's the first player with a multi-point game since three Rush players did it in a 5-4 loss to Idaho last Friday night. Unfortunately, Rapid City two or less goals in six of the eight games in the losing streak.

LEVELING THE PICTURE

Despite being in last in the division, the Rush still have a very real shot at making the ECHL Playoffs. The Rush are nine points (4.5 games) out of the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division which is currently held by Utah. Rapid City has six games left against the Grizzlies for a total of 12 possible standings points. If Rapid City can go 5-1 or better against the Grizzlies, the Rush would own the season series with Utah and be in the thick of the race.

TALK BURTIE TO ME

Scott Burt still has 88 wins as an ECHL head coach as he approaches 100 wins in his career. Burt is 12 wins away from 100 career victories, 14 wins away from equaling last year's total number of triumphs, and 17 away from matching the 26 wins he had in his first season at the helm. Rapid City played 21 remaining games entering this afternoon, 12 at home and nine on the road.

SOME WORDS ON THE GOALIES

Matt Radomsky got a break after another stretch of six consecutive starts. Radomsky leads the league in overall saves and has played the third-most minutes of any ECHL goaltender this season. Jason Pawloski battled through the first and second yesterday, keeping his team in the contest with 17 stops on 20 shots through two periods. Pawloski is now 2-2-0 on the season, the best record of any Rush goalie to dress this yyear.

LOOKING TO RE-CAPTURE ROAD MAGIC

The Rush are two wins away from equaling last season's road win total (13). Until the Utah series, the Rush had not been swept in a series on the road. The Rush were 8-7-1 on the road until the turn of the calendar year and since then are 3-8-0 away from The Monument. After this set of games, the Rush only have eight road games remaining, including a five-game road stretch in March from Utah to Kansas City.

ANOTHER NIGHT OF GOOD SHOOTING

For the seventh game in the last eight, the Rush tied or outshot their opponents. Rapid City has found success with their shooting over the last eight games, but have ran into good goaltending over the course of the losing streak. The Rush did not outshoot an opponent until six games deep into the season this year.

SUNDAY, SUNDAY, SUNDAY

Rapid City is 4-2-0 in Sunday games this season, but lost their last Sunday clash in a close game against Maine. The Rush have defeated Wichita, Iowa, and Tulsa (x2) on Sunday games this year.

GOING FAST

The Rush team had the chance to tour the Spire Motorsports race shop in Mooresville, N.C. on Friday morning. The Spire team features three full-time NASCAR Cup Series teams and four full-team NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams. Corey LaJoie, the numbery-7 Chevorlet driver for Spire, finished fourth in the Daytona 500 on Monday, and the Rush had the chance to see the fourth-place machine. Spire claimed a second straight Craftsmen Truck Series title with Kyle Busch winning in Atlanta.

WELL, WELL, WELL

The Rush are 0-4-1 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena all-time. The Rush haven't defeated Greenville since a 2-1 thriller on March 6, 2021. The Rush are 2-3-0 in the eastern time zone this season and have lost their last three on the east coast.

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD

Rapid City will not play another out-of-division road game after tonight's contest. The Rush have only three home non-division games left against Savannah starting on Wednesday.

