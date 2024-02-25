Wings Gain Split in Weekend Pair at Wheeling

Wheeling Nailers look for a goal against the Kalamazoo Wings

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers look for a goal against the Kalamazoo Wings(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - Strong starts tend to carry extra significance in Sunday games, and in this particular contest, it was the Kalamazoo Wings who started well with three goals in the first period. The Wheeling Nailers tried to battle back with Isaac Belliveau's two tallies in the third, but visiting Kalamazoo prevailed, 5-3 at WesBanco Arena.

Kalamazoo came out strong in the first period, as the visitors took ten of the game's first 12 shots, and converted on two of them. The opening tally came at the 3:05 mark. Collin Adams took a shot from the slot, which got tipped by Luke Morgan to send the attempt tumbling into the right side of the cage. 3:08 later, the Wings struck with the man advantage. Derek Daschke slid a pass over to Jacob Nordqvist in the left circle, where he drilled a one-timer into the right side of the goal. Wheeling had a quick answer, as it temporarily pulled within one. Evan Vierling led the way during a 4-on-4 sequence, as he sped down the left side of the ice, then delivered a pass into the slot for Jordan Martel, who buried his shot into the right side of the twine. Kalamazoo reestablished its two-goal edge with 6:57 left, when Erik Bradford zipped in a wrist shot from the right circle.

The Wings added to their lead with a power play goal in the middle frame. Michael Joyeaux swept a pass over to Josh Passolt, who slammed in a one-timer from the right face-off dot.

The Nailers attempted to claw back in the third period, as they netted a pair of markers to trim the margin to one. Both came off of Isaac Belliveau's stick, as he wired in a wrist shot from the top of the left circle at the 12:05 mark, then slid a shot in along the ice with 3:48 to go. Unfortunately, a tying goal didn't materialize, and Passolt added his second of the tilt for a 5-3 final in Kalamazoo's favor.

Hunter Vorva earned his seventh straight win for the Wings, as he made 28 saves on 31 shots. Taylor Gauthier suffered the defeat for Wheeling, as he turned away 22 of the 26 shots he faced.

The Nailers will begin the coming week with three straight road games, with the first one being played in Reading on Wednesday at 7:00. Wheeling will then wrap up the week with a Sunday home contest at 4:10 against Cincinnati. In addition to the traditional Screen Time Sunday, post game skate (odd-numbered players), and Sundae Sunday, there will be a pregame presentation for Faith & Family Night. The next Big Six Promotional Game is Wizards & Wands on Saturday, March 23rd. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

