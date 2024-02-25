ECHL Transactions - February 25
February 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 25, 2024:
Adirondack:
Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G activated from reserve
Delete Jack Matier, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Fort Wayne:
Add Jaxon Camp, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brett Brochu, G activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve
Delete Martin Has, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Richardson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Kansas City:
Add Casey Carreau, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Mason Kohn, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Filion, F placed on reserve
Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve
Delete Andy Carroll, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add David Drake, D activated from reserve [2/24]
Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve [2/24]
