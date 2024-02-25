ECHL Transactions - February 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 25, 2024:

Adirondack:

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G activated from reserve

Delete Jack Matier, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Fort Wayne:

Add Jaxon Camp, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brett Brochu, G activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve

Delete Martin Has, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Richardson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Kansas City:

Add Casey Carreau, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Mason Kohn, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Filion, F placed on reserve

Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve

Delete Andy Carroll, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add David Drake, D activated from reserve [2/24]

Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve [2/24]

