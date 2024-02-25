Mechura's Hat Trick Caps Five Point Trip

CINCINNATI, OH - Adam Mechura netted the first Maine Mariners hat trick of the season in a 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. Five Mariners registered multi-point games as they finished a 2-1-1 Midwest road trip.

A pair of Mechura goals in a span of 52 seconds gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes. His first, on a wrister in the slot, tied the game at one at 15:06, answering a Zach Andrusiak power play goal which opened the scoring for Cincinnati at 9:33. With the Mariners on the man advantage at 15:58, Mechura redirected an Alex Kile feed home to put Maine ahead.

The Mariners extended their lead to 4-1 with two more goals in the second period. Fedor Gordeev ripped off a wrister from the right faceoff circle at 3:37, followed by a Chase Zieky power play goal at 8:45, deflecting a Zach Malatesta shot. Malatesta registered three assists in the game. Andrusiak replicated his first power play with his second of the day at 18:05 of the second to bring the Cyclones back within two.

Andrusiak completed his power play hat trick at 8:10 of the third, bringing the Cyclones within a goal, but Wllyum Deveaux answered with an insurance tally at 12:30. Mechura capped his hat trick at 18:37 when he closed in and made a quick backhand move. Kyle Keyser earned his third win of the season with 24 saves.

With the win, the Mariners moved into a tie with Worcester for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

