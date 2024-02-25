Jack Matier Reassigned to AHL Milwaukee

ORLANDO, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Sunday that defenseman Jack Matier has been reassigned by the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Matier, 20, has appeared in 52 games with the Glads this year, accumulating 17 total points (6G, 11A) in his first professional season. Matier also has one game under his belt with the Milwaukee Admirals, which came earlier this season.

The Gladiators return to action this afternoon at 3PM, as the club takes on the Orlando Solar Bears at the Kia Center. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

